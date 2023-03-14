City Council approves new fire truck for Flint Fire Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- A fire truck may be the most essential tool for fighting a fire.
"We have to have the fire truck," said Flint interim Fire Chief Theron Wiggins.
In early March, Wiggins requested multiple new fire trucks to help update the aging fleet of apparatus in the department. The fire truck is the first piece of equipment that used by firefighters.
"That's where we get our resources to put the fire out," said Wiggins.
The Flint Fire Department is using some trucks that were first put into service in 1995. Wiggins said it is time to replace most of the fleet.
He applauds the city garage fleet manager for keeping the trucks running and operable. However, Wiggins pointed out the possibility of breakdown when the trucks are needed the most with some being nearly 30 years old and with more than 175,000 miles on them.
"That old, they are subject to breakdown in action," he said.
During their last meeting, the Flint City Council approved the purchase of a new truck. But it's more than a new truck, it will be a morale booster for the department.
"The guys getting a new piece of equipment that they can train on," said Wiggins. It will be a truck that is reliable and stands out. "Nice, red and shiny," he added with a chuckle.
But, more importantly the chief said the new truck means a safer community.
"Absolutely, a fire truck is insurance. It's insurance," he said. "When you go to bed at night and you are sleeping, this fire truck will be there. You know, Lord willing, we are going to night, day, 24/7 respond to your needs."
The cost of the truck is around $750,000. Wiggins said it is currently in the last leg of assembly and should be in Flint in a couple of months.