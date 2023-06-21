City of Auburn cancels this year's Cornfest

AUBURN, Mich. (WJRT) - The Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce announced that the city's 52nd annual Cornfest has been canceled.
According to a press release from Fahey Schultz Burzych Rhodes Law Firm representing the Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Auburn had to cancel the event after the group AIM failed to submit the necessary paperwork to the city for the event. AIM failed to address the City's concerns about safety, security, parking and property ownership.
The release says that the Auburn Chamber is disappointed at AIMs mismanagement.
In a statement from the chamber they said:
"The City’s concerns regarding permitting stem from a large event that AIM held on property owned jointly by the Chamber and Auburn Jaycees last year, July 29, 2022. The over 8,000 attendees caused significant safety, security, and parking issues. Further complicating approval, ownership over the property where Cornfest is held has been further complicated by a group of individuals attempting to steal the Chamber of Commerce’s interest in the property upon which Cornfest is held. Ryan Rousseau—a local DJ—filed a deed that he fraudulently signed as a President Pro-Tem of the Chamber of Commerce. The action shocked the Chamber because it did not authorize Mr. Rousseau’s action and Mr. Rousseau was without authority to transfer Chamber property. These matters have been referred to law enforcement. The deed indicates the Auburn Jaycees paid $1.00 for the parcel. The Chamber’s legal counsel has written to the President of the local chapter of Jaycees, Amanda Kernstock, as well as the Michigan Jaycees, the Jaycees have not responded with any indication that they intend to help resolve the ownership issue and transfer."
"Despite no satisfactory response from the Jaycees, locally or at the state level, to void the transfer and return the rightful property to the Chamber. The fraudulent transfer creates numerous questions about insurance, liability and oversight that must be addressed to ensure the community’s safety."
"The Chamber is working diligently with law enforcement and legal counsel to clear up the ownership issue, but it will not be resolved in time to save this year’s event. The Chamber will endeavor to bring the event back to the community next year better-than-ever."