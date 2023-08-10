City of Flint announces a new contract its union workers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint says it has reached a contract agreement with its workers' unions through June 2025.
The contract is the biggest wage increase in the union's history.
The new contracts with AFSCME Local 1600 and 1799 include a $2 an-hour pay hike and then a 50 cent per hour increase in June 2024.
Following next June, the city says it will compare Flint's wages to similar-sized cities and then reassess.
Local 1600 tells ABC12 that it made cuts over the years to help keep the city afloat and people on the job.
"We moved forward with increasing the scales and reopening the scales," says Mayor Sheldon Neeley. "When you think that scales have not been moved since 1997, who would want to come to a workplace that's stagnant?" So we now increased that, remodified the scales, and now we can compensate people comparatively now to our county areas and across the state."
The city says the new contract was made possible with help from the state regarding the retirement fund.
There are currently 40 job openings with the City of Flint.