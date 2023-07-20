City of Flint confirms petroleum-based spill on Flint River from late June

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint has confirmed that a petroleum-based substance was spilled into the Flint River on June 29.

According to the city, they believe approximately 10 gallons were released into the river, contrary to the initial estimate of 200-300 gallons. The city adds that the spill originated near Dort Highway, was a one-time discharge and has since stopped.

Lab samples show that diesel-range organics, oil-range organics and trace amounts of volatile toxic organics were detected.

Booms were placed around the storm sewer outfall near the Utah Avenue bridge. While the city believes the residue at the outfall has been completely absorbed, the city plans to leave the booms in place until July 24.

The city will inform the public when they lift its recommendation to avoid contact with the Flint River near the bridge.