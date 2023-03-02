 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snowfall rates will be very heavy at
times, up to 1 to 2 inches per hour, and can lead to rapid snow
accumulations. These heavy snowfall rates will be most likely
Friday evening into Friday night and may impact the rush hour
commute. Winds gusting to 35 mph will result rapid reductions to
visibilities with snowfall.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

City of Flint launching new emergency alert system

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Police Department

Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is launching a new emergency alert system to provide residents with real-time information in times of crisis.

The new Alert Flint notification system allows residents to sign up for phone, text message and email alerts. It will be based in the CodeRED emergency notification system used by thousands of communities nationwide.

"The Alert Flint notification system will allow us to quickly deliver vital information to the Flint community during emergencies," Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. "This gives our residents the opportunity to be better prepared in the event of an emergency and will help protect the lives, safety, and welfare of our citizens."

The system works with cell phones, landline phones, text messaging systems, TTY phones and social media. The city will use Alert Flint to provide information about the following situations:

  • Street maintenance
  • Boil filtered water advisories
  • Missing children
  • Active shooters
  • Natural disasters
  • Evacuation or shelter in place notices

Alerts can be targeted to specific neighborhoods or areas in the city. Users will be required to provide their address in Flint for a residence or the business where they work.

To sign up, users can go to the CodeRED website or download the CodeRED app on Apple or Google devices. Community members also can text "Flint" to 99411. A registration link will prompt users to set up their account.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you