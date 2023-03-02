City of Flint launching new emergency alert system

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is launching a new emergency alert system to provide residents with real-time information in times of crisis.
The new Alert Flint notification system allows residents to sign up for phone, text message and email alerts. It will be based in the CodeRED emergency notification system used by thousands of communities nationwide.
"The Alert Flint notification system will allow us to quickly deliver vital information to the Flint community during emergencies," Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. "This gives our residents the opportunity to be better prepared in the event of an emergency and will help protect the lives, safety, and welfare of our citizens."
The system works with cell phones, landline phones, text messaging systems, TTY phones and social media. The city will use Alert Flint to provide information about the following situations:
- Street maintenance
- Boil filtered water advisories
- Missing children
- Active shooters
- Natural disasters
- Evacuation or shelter in place notices
Alerts can be targeted to specific neighborhoods or areas in the city. Users will be required to provide their address in Flint for a residence or the business where they work.
To sign up, users can go to the CodeRED website or download the CodeRED app on Apple or Google devices. Community members also can text "Flint" to 99411. A registration link will prompt users to set up their account.