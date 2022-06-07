City of Flint shifts focus with annual budget now approved

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – With an approved fiscal budget, the City of Flint is moving their focus to spending dollars from the American Rescue Plan.
“I guarantee that everyone will be touched beneficially and positively with these opera dollars. That these dollars would be spent equitably and they will have a level of impact in our community,” City of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
Neeley says part of the proposal he wants to bring before the city council is targeted to lowering violence and crime within the city.
“To backfill some of the revenue that was lost will be with our dollars to go into position to help subsidize policing efforts,” Neeley said. “Whether it be a cold case, whether it be witness protection, or gun bounty, we'd be able to help populate those programs with these additional dollars of resources.”
To do that Neeley says including nonprofits to help with the cost of creating programs will be extremely beneficial to multiple parties.
“A portion of those dollars will be used for economic development and program development for these types of violence prevention programs,” Neeley said. “Everybody will have an equal opportunity to request these dollars for the benefit of our community.”
So far of $94 million Flint has to spend council already approved about $20 million that covers plans including blight demolition and premium pay for first responders.