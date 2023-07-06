 Skip to main content
City of Flushing implementing safety enhancements at crosswalks

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flushing is implementing safety enhancements at crosswalks, and four-way stops to promote pedestrian safety.

The work begins at Westbound Coutant Street at Sunnyside Drive to McKinley Road.

The Department of Public Works is painting "limit lines" before the crosswalks. The crosswalks will receive new horizontal lines.

The changes aim to improve visibility and driver awareness.

The mayor says there will also be increased traffic enforcement conducted throughout the city to crack down on "rolling stops."

