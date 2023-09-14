City of Perry asking for donations to offset uninsured costs after tornado

PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County community is calling for donations, after an EF-1 tornado touched down last month.
Perry Mayor Sue Hammond says they applied for state emergency funding, but were denied. She says the city is now stuck with more than $205,000 dollars in uninsured costs.
Among those costs will be repairs to the city's public works buildings. Perry lost three buildings when the storm first touched down August 11. Mayor Hammond says the buildings were only insured for cash value, which means it may be over a year before they are able to get them replaced.
"There is some insurance money towards that but because it was cash value for that insurance coverage there's no way we can rebuild all that storage area," said Hammond.
Hammond says at any given time, the city has about $300,000 in their general fund, but only about $50,000 is unaccounted for. That's less than a quarter of the costs the city has incurred from the storm.
"The sidewalk replacement alone for those two streets is $20,000," said Hammond.
ABC12 spoke on the phone with Captain Kevin Sweeney, the Deputy Director of Michigan State Police's Emergency Management division. He says the department has limited funds they can dole out.
He explained Perry was denied, in part, because the damage was not widespread and had no health impacts. He advised Mayor Hammond to reach out to local representatives to seek aid through the legislature.
"We'll apply for that," said Hammond. "We'll absolutely apply for it, but they don't happen overnight. It takes months and months to get something like that."
Mayor Hammond says she received calls from State Representative Brian BeGole and State Senator Sam Singh, as well as a visit from U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin, shortly after the tornado touched down.
At that time, they had expressed a willingness to help in any way they can. She says she is still in contact with Representative Slotkin's office, but now that the bill is due, Hammond says no local officials have reached out to help reduce the city's expenses.
"I thought that reaching out was wonderful," said Hammond. "Our county commissioner, Tom Emery, he called to see if everyone was ok. [...] But no offers of here we've got a fund, let us help you with the paperwork."
In the meantime, the city is asking people to donate money directly to them so Perry can finish picking up the pieces.
"We appreciate whatever anybody would be willing to do," said Hammond. "But please don't think we are just using this event to try and make money for the city. That is absolutely not it."
ABC12 reached out to the offices of Representative BeGole and Senator Singh but have yet to hear back.
Meanwhile, the District Communications Director for U-S Representative Elissa Slotkin said in a statement, "Our team has been in touch with Mayor Hammond this week and Congresswoman Slotkin visited Perry last month to see the damage herself. We'll continue to be a resource for the city as it navigates cleanup measures and support those efforts any way we can."