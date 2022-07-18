City of Saginaw to resume water shutoffs for past due accounts

SAGINAW (WJRT) - The City of Saginaw is scheduled to resume water shutoffs this week for customers with past due accounts.
The city temporarily stopped shutoffs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It said it had worked over the past 18 months to help residents and business owners who were struggling financially. The city said it connected customers with local agencies that could provide assistance.
According to the city, some unpaid bills were as high as $3,000 from the moratorium.
The city said the shutoffs would start again on Monday, July 18.
Customers needed to arrange a payment plan to avoid having their water cutoff.
