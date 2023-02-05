 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 37 knots expected.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS... the strong winds will cause hazardous conditions on
the mostly ice covered waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Clarkston-area man dies after weekend crash on Dixie Highway

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man from the Clarkston area died Saturday after police say he made a left turn into the path of another vehicle.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says James Ziegenfelder from Springfield Township was turning out of a business driveway onto Dixie Highway near Deer Lake Road in a 2022 GMC Acadia around 1:10 p.m.

Investigators say he turned in front of a 2022 Ford Escape driving northbound on Dixie Highway. The 54-year-old woman driving the Escape was unable to avoid a collision and crashed into the driver's side of Ziegenfelder's SUV.

An ambulance from the Independence Township Fire Department rushed Ziegenfelder to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead later Saturday. A 72-year-old passenger in his SUV was hospitalized in stable condition.

The Holly woman driving the Escape was treated and released for minor injuries at an area hospital.

Investigators say everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts and they don't believe either driver was intoxicated. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit will continue investigating the crash.

