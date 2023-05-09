Clean-up program aims to cut crime while beautifying Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Land Bank's Clean & Green program is not only making Flint neighborhoods cleaner, it's making them safer.

From May to September, 66 local organizations will be spending the summer cleaning and sprucing up 3,600 vacant properties in and around the city of Flint once every three weeks.

According to the the University of Michigan, there are 40% fewer violent crimes overall with the community-engaged greening activities.

Tracy Frazier of Essential Concepts Corp. is one of the community-based organizations investing into the community through Genesee County Land Bank's Clean & Green program.

"We like to walk out our doors and see something nice, so this is a great way for community members to get involved to kind of help move that effort," said Frazier. "We are happy to work around the East side area to address overgrown lots and blight."

Raynetta Speed, community relations manager for the land bank, said this program has had a strong impact in the community since 2004. Last year, more than 300 youth and 800 people overall participated.

"The Clean & Green Program is the heart of our community engagement," said Speed.

The most unique part of this program is their partnership with the University of Michigan Youth Violence Prevention Center. Their statistics are just as pivotal as seeing the transformation in the neighborhoods.

"There's never been another community that has studied, at least nationally, illegal dumping and the effects of violence at this rigorous degree," said Melissa Hertlein, community planner for the land bank.

More groups are going beyond their daily service, including Jessie Brown of Elite Power. He also is a Flint police officer. This is the first time law enforcement has been involved and this is how he is extending his service outside of the department.

"I was driving around all the the time and seeing a lot of grass being cut. I thought I can help beatify our nation, help beautify our city," Brown said.

The land bank thanks the groups who are dedicating their time and beautifying the city of Flint. Some groups are in need of tools.

Email cleangreen@thelandbank.org or call 810-293-0663 for more information about how to pitch in.