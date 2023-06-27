Clerk approves recall language against 3 Flint City Council Members

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recall effort against three Flint City Council members is moving forward after the Genesee County Clerk approved recall petition language Tuesday.

The recall is against Second Ward Councilperson Ladel Lewis, Seventh Ward Councilperson and former Council President Allie Herkenroder, and Ninth Ward Councilperson Eva Worthing.

The petitions say the three did not attend a special city council meeting on May 20.

That meeting was meant to allow the public to ask about Flint's allocations of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The Clerk says organizers have 180 days to collect enough signatures to put the recall on the ballot unless an appeal is filed.

Herkenroder already announced that she is leaving the council next week. She made that announcement in early June, citing personal health reasons.

Flint's Seventh Ward is invited to a community meeting on Thursday to answer questions about the search for someone to take Herkenroder's place.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley and city leaders will be at Mott Community College this Thursday at 6 p.m.