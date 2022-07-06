Clerk says Gleason and Funk are not involved in election

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Election season is heating up in Michigan. In Genesee County, there was a question at one time just who would be in charge of the election.
Clerk John Gleason is facing charges of witness tampering and Election Supervisor Kathy Funk was charged with tampering with ballots and placed on leave. Neither will be playing a role in the August election.
"He has no part at all in the elections, as directed by the State of Michigan Bureau of Elections. She was put on paid- excuse me, unpaid- administrative leave," said Chief Deputy Clerk Leslie Raleigh.
She said Genesee County Clerk John Gleason placed Funk on leave shortly after her arrest in March. She was charged with tampering with ballots in the 2020 primary in her role in Flint Township.
In May, Gleason was charged with witness tampering. Raleigh said that while Gleason continues most of his duties as clerk, all electoral duties have transferred to her office.
"I have certainly accepted those responsibilities. I take them seriously and I am happy to serve the county," she said.
With added responsibilities comes the occasional complication.
"Because of redistricting this year, the state of Michigan did not open that software to us until two and a half weeks late. We were late getting ballots delivered by a few days," Raleigh said.
Nevertheless, representatives of organizations with ballot initiatives said they feel confident in the county's voter turnout.
Mark Rankin is director of Genesee County's MSU Extension, which has a millage to continue funding its services on the ballot in August.
"I think in some ways, people are more interested in what's going on in politics and with some of the elections. In some ways, it may cause more people to be aware and get involved," Rankin said.
Genesee County Parks and Recreation also has a millage on the ballot. Barry June, the director, doesn't have concerns about what is happening in the Clerk's Office. He just hopes people show up to vote.
"I just hope that everyone in Genesee County will turn out and register their opinion and vote," said June.
Primary elections are Aug. 2, so there's still time to register and learn what's on the ballot.