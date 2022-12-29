Coast Guard and anglers advise against ice fishing

LINWOOD, Mich. (WJRT) - The weather is warming up this week, but some anglers are still hitting the ice.
How warm is too warm to go out?
Ice formed rapidly last week on many ice fishing hot spots around Mid-Michigan. A powerful winter storm dropped temperatures to single digits with below-zero wind chills last weekend.
Rex Robinette of Linwood once ventured on the ice covering Saginaw Bay when temperatures reached 55 degrees one spring. As temperatures warmed on Thursday, he still felt safe at his ice fishing hole.
Robinette said the ice was 5 inches thick, the water was quite shallow and he stays a short distance from the shore. He still makes sure he's prepared in case the ice gives way.
"Wear icepicks for safety, flotation bibs, all the necessary gear. You always have to be on guard," Robinette said.
Robinette believes he'll take a break from the ice for a while as weather gets warmer this week. Petty Officer Paul Gant of the U.S. Coast Guard said that's a good idea, as the ice in many areas already has started breaking down.
"In a matter of three hours, the ice deteriorated about 50% from what was attached to shore and then leaving," Gant said of the Saginaw River on Wednesday.