Coast Guard ends search for owners of ice shanty floating on Saginaw Bay

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard called off an hours-long search for the owners of a shanty floating on an ice floe on Saginaw Bay.
The Coast Guard says the shanty was spotted Wednesday on a piece of ice not connected to shore about 1,000 yards off Callahan Road in the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Bay County's Hampton Township.
Authorities were not sure whether anyone was in the shanty when the ice floe broke away from shore. Coast Guard members found a pair of adult gloves and a pair of children's gloves inside the shanty, along with a bag of food.
The Coast Guard had a helicopter and air boat in the area searching for any signs of distress. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources was canvassing people on shore for information about the shanty owner.
Authorities did not have any evidence of someone falling in the water after more than 2.5 hours of searching Wednesday afternoon. The Coast Guard called off the search around 4:30 p.m. after finding no evidence of people in distress.
Anyone with information about the shanty's owner should call the Coast Guard Command Center in Detroit at 313-568-9560.