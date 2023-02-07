Coast Guard, rescue crews save 14 ice fishermen on Saginaw Bay

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard and Thumb-area emergency crews rescued more than a dozen fishermen from an ice floe on Saginaw Bay late Monday.
The fishermen were on a large chunk of ice that broke away from shore near Fish Point on Thomas Road in Tuscola County. Initial reports indicated that up to 30 people were trapped on the ice.
The U.S. Coast Guard sent helicopters from Traverse City and Detroit, along with boat crews from the Saginaw River Station, just before 9 p.m. An airboat from the Huron and Tuscola County sheriff's offices and multiple fire departments also assisted.
Rescue crews spent more than an hour and a half plucking people from the ice and the water. The Coast Guard helicopter from Detroit hoisted 12 fishermen while the police airboat helped two people back to shore.
Coast Guard Ensign Adeeb Ahmad, who is the public affairs officer for Sector Detroit, said two of the fishermen were pulled out of the freezing water. He called the operation a "best case scenario for a night rescue on ice."
The Coast Guard says all fishermen made it back to shore. Several fishermen plucked from Saginaw Bay went to area hospitals for treatment and their conditions were not available Tuesday morning.
The Coast Guard reminds ice fishermen to check the weather often before and during their trip, wear bright colors and get off the ice at sunset.
They also are warning of unpredictable and deteriorating ice conditions this week as temperatures warm above freezing. The Coast Guard says "ice is always unpredictable and dangerous."