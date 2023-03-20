Coast Guard rescues 3 people from boat sinking in Saginaw Bay

SAGINAW BAY, Mich. (WJRT) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew successfully rescued three people from a boat that started taking on water in Saginaw Bay on Sunday evening.
The operator of a 16-foot boat radioed for help around 6:15 p.m. near Channel Island, which is located about a mile from the Saginaw River mouth. Coast Guard officials were not sure Monday what caused the boat to take on water.
A Coast Guard boat crew from Station Saginaw River located the sinking vessel within minutes and brought all three occupants aboard the Coast Guard boat. All three people were wearing life jackets.
The Coast Guard towed the 16-foot boat back to the Quanicassee boat launch and left it with the three people who were aboard.