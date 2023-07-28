Comcast helping low-income and senior Flint residents go digital

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Comcast is partnering with the Flint Housing Commission to help low-income families and seniors connect to the Internet.
The cable company visited residents at Mince Manor, a 110-unit affordable public housing apartment building.
The Through the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program, eligible people get a $30 monthly credit for internet service.
Comcast says that most people don't know they're eligible.
"So what we're doing is meeting people where they are," says Comcast's VP of External Affairs. "We're coming to their facilities like this one in Flint, and we're explaining what the Affordable Connectivity Program is. If people are interested, we're actually helping them to sign up."
According to the Census Bureau, about 30% of households in the City of Flint do not have broadband internet. More information on the Affordable Connectivity Program can be found at affordableconnectivity.gov.