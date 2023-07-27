Commercial tanker truck driver dies in a rollover crash Wednesday

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A commercial tanker truck driver died Wednesday afternoon following a roll-over crash on the Southbound I-75 ramp to Westbound I-69.

According to the Flint Township Police Department, a 62-year-old man from Alma was driving a commercial tanker carrying sodium chloride when he lost control and rolled off the ramp and into the ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved, and speed is believed to be a factor.

The ramp was closed for several hours as crews conducted an investigation and to clean up the accident.

Flint Township Police asks to contact Detective Minto at (810) 600-3250 if anyone witnessed the crash.