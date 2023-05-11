Community Foundation of Greater Flint leader is resigning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Isaiah Oliver, the president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, has announced he will be leaving his position in July.
Oliver said he and his family are moving to Jacksonville, Fla., where he has accepted a job as the president of the Community Foundation of Northeast Florida.
Oliver has served in the community foundation's top leadership role since 2017. He had a lead role in the foundation's effort to create the Educare program in Flint, which helps children affected by the water crisis.
"We realized through the water crisis that charity isn’t enough to fix all the issues that were facing our community," Oliver said. "With authentic community engagement and an ear to hear them, we were able to marshal resources beyond philanthropy for greater impact."
He also drew attention to racial disparities in Mid-Michigan's health care system during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have spent my career in Flint and am confidently closing this chapter. I look forward to occupying a new vantage point to serve and sacrifice, leveraging philanthropy to secure generational change for families," Oliver said. "I remain grateful for my time as a champion for Flint and progress towards a bold and ambitious vision for my hometown."
He will support the foundation through the leadership transition as the Community Foundation of Greater Flint executive committee searches for the next president and CEO.
"Having grown up in Genesee County and serving in the community in various capacities prior to accepting the position, Isaiah had an innate understanding of the strengths and needs of the community," said Mark Piper, chairman of the community foundation's board.