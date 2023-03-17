Community raises thousands so 6-foot-10 Goodrich teen can buy shoes

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - At just 14 years old, Eric Kilburn's shoe is bigger than a banana and a water bottle.
It's size 22 -- the same as retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal -- and he's already outgrown it.
Kilburn dreams of playing in the NFL. He's 6-foot-10 and has feet as big as a football, towering over his opponents.
"I'm able to block four or five guys at a time. If it's like one on one, I'm easily getting past them and getting to the quarterback," he said.
But that giant size comes with drawbacks. The Kilburns can't find shoes, let alone cleats, in his size anymore. That's a liability on the field.
"I'm not able to have [as much] traction as anyone else," he said.
His mom, Rebecca, said she's tried for a year to find companies that will work on shoes for him with little luck.
"It is hard as a mom to have so many doors closed in your face when you're just trying to find what feels like the most basic necessity for your child," Rebecca said.
A family friend started a GoFundMe page for the Kilburns to raise money for a $1,500 pair of custom shoes. Since its launch on Wednesday, people have donated thousands of dollars -- absolutely blowing away Eric and his family.
"It's been stunning, I guess. It's nothing short of a godsend," Eric said.
Rebecca said they're looking at a bank account with interest that will grow alongside Eric so that there's always a new pair of shoes ready to carry him to his dream teams: the NFL's Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Eric hopes to play in the Super Bowl someday.