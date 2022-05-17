Constant demand for gas means little relief for drivers

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -- As gasoline prices climb, some consumers find themselves cutting back non-essentials.
For some, gas might even cut into other areas where they're struggling, like food or utilities. University of Michigan Economics Professor Chris Douglas said it's Economics 101.
"The problem is that there's not a lot of substitutes for gasoline. You have to go to work, you have to pick your kids up from school. If you want to go on a trip, there's not a lot of options," he said.
Certain goods, even if their price goes up or down, maintain the same level of demand because people need them. Electrician Dale Mata sees few options if prices keep climbing.
"Deal with it? I mean, what else are you gonna do? I know a lot of people are going to be hit pretty hard, but I can manage it. It's obviously a hassle, if nothing else," Mata said.
For people like Flint resident Gloria Eads, the situation can mean cutting to the bare essentials of travel.
"I live on a fixed income and this is really impacting. I can hardly go no place because of the price of the gas," Eads said.
Meanwhile AAA's Memorial Day Travel Report projects this season will continue the trend towards pre-pandemic levels, which Douglas says will likely drive gas even higher on the holiday weekend.
Flint resident Rick Leonard said he hasn't felt the sting in his wallet yet, but he feels concerned.
"I think everybody's worried a little bit, you know? It wouldn't be a good idea not to worry. It's something to be very concerned about. Hopefully Biden grabs the bull by the horns, because we've got to fix this right away," he said.
As for electric vehicles, Douglas said they're still not cheap enough to offset the average consumer's gas expenses. That especially holds true for low-income Americans, who are hurt most by inflation.