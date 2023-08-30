Construction coming along to the new YMCA of Greater Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction crews are continuing to work on the new $21 million facility at the YMCA of Greater Flint.

The new YMCA will bring the downtown area brand new basketball courts, a track, a pool and a new living space that will include 50 apartment units.





The YMCA will partner with Hurley Physical Therapy Clinic and the Crim Fitness Foundation, who will be the tenants in the building.

"You can come here if you are five years old. You can come here if you're 95 years old," says the CEO of the YMCA of Greater Flint, Shelly Hilton. "This is going to serve all of our community."

Hilton adds that the next step is to fundraise to get money to purchase equipment that will go inside the facility.

The plan is to open the YMCA on Jan. 2, 2025.