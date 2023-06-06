Construction ends on $85 million Caro Psychiatric Hospital

Construction on the new Caro Psychiatric Hospital is now complete.
Governor Whitmer was in Caro Monday to mark the end of the 85 million dollar project. It took 6 years to complete the new hospital after it was announced back in 2017. Caro City Manager Scott Czasak says it could not have come at a better time.
"As someone who has seen things over the last few years in his career and has seen how things have changed in terms of mental health, to know that that facility is there and that those services are there and that we're reinvesting in it is a tremendous thing," Czasak said.
The new facility is one of just three state-owned psychiatric hospitals in Michigan, with the nearest one located over 2 hours away near Detroit. It has room for 100 patients, which is 50 fewer than the 100-year-old Caro Center the new hospital replaces.
"Any scale back was not what we originally intended, but having something having the 100 is better than none if they had closed the facility," Czasak said.
Despite the decrease in beds, the new facility boasts modernized treatment spaces along with plenty of space for recreation. It also maintains the 450 people employed by the Caro Center. Czasak says that makes it one of the largest employers in the city.
The city says it will continue to work with the state should they find more need for mental health services in the community.
"I think it shows that the city of Caro is willing to work with someone if they want to do something if they want to invest in our community, and that's what we're here for," Czasak said.
Patients are expected to be completely transferred over to the new hospital by the end of the month.