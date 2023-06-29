Construction is scheduled to start July 5 to resurface a section of M-25

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Construction is scheduled to begin July 5 along a 10.5-mile stretch on M-25 through Huron and Tuscola Counties.
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that they will invest $3.3 million to resurface the section of the road.
According to MDOT, road work is expected to start on M-25 near Sebewaing and Harbor Beach on Wed., July 5. Crews will work on joint repairs before resurfacing the road.
The work is weather dependent and will be maintained with traffic regulators.
M-25 resurfacing near Caseville is expected to begin on Sept. 5.
Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching and driving through the construction zone.
According to MDOT, the project is scheduled to wrap up in October.