Construction nears for accessible baseball diamond at Mundy Miracle Commons

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Mundy Township is moving closer to opening a baseball field that will be accessible to everyone regardless of their physical ability.

The baseball diamond will be located in the Mundy Miracle Commons off Hill Road, which the township has been developing for several years.

The Miracle League of Greater Flint plans to build a custom rubberized turf surface on the accessible baseball diamond that accommodates wheelchairs and other mobility devices like them.

The Miracle League says work is nearly complete on expanding sewer lines and installing drainage for the field. Next month, construction will begin on a pavilion and concession stand building that will also house restrooms.

Officials plan to seek bids for building the field itself later this year.