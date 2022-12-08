Consumers Energy provides $7.25 million for heat bill relief

JACKSON, Mich. (WJRT) - Low-income households who can't afford their heat bills this winter have additional resources available to help.
Consumers Energy announced $7.25 million for eight Michigan nonprofit agencies, which can distribute the money to families who need help affording their bills from the utility.
"Natural gas prices have climbed across the Midwest and nation, and we are committed to helping customers manage their bills and help those in need immediately," said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO.
Consumers Energy says Michigan residents and businesses should expect a double-digit increase in natural gas costs this winter. Funding was provided to the following organizations across the Consumers Energy service area:
- The Salvation Army.
- TrueNorth Community Services.
- United Way of South Central Michigan.
- Roscommon County United Way.
- United Way for Southeastern Michigan.
- The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
- The Superior Watershed Partnership.
- Michigan Veterans Trust Fund.
Households who need help paying their utility bills should call 211 to request a share of the Consumers Energy funds or other assistance. Consumers Energy customers also should call 1-800-477-5050 if they are unable to afford a bill.