Consumers Energy sending crews to restore power in Genesee County

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Consumers Energy crews are wrapping up the work of restoring power to parts of Southeastern Michigan affected by last week's ice storm before sending reinforcements north to the Flint area.

Utility crews are in the final stages of restoring power to more than 650,000 customers who lost power in the Ann Arbor, Hillsdale and Jackson areas last week, when more than a half-inch of ice accumulated.

Consumers says crews will be released from work in that area and head north to Mid-Michigan, where more than 7,500 customers remain without power following an ice storm on Monday.

"We will continue to work around the clock to return electric service and normalcy to our customers who have been demonstrating grace and patience throughout the course of these storm events," said Amanda Wagenschutz, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge for the event.

Consumers has 600 crews -- including some from other states -- involved in the power restoration effort after both ice storms. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 80,000 electric customers statewide remained without power.

Consumers reported more than 56,000 customers without power mostly north or east of Grand Rapids and in Genesee County. DTE Energy reported more than 27,000 customers without power primarily in Metro Detroit.

Consumers Energy hopes to restore power to all customers statewide by noon Wednesday.