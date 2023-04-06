 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Contaminated gasoline from Sunoco in Clio damages 12+ vehicles

  • 0
Quiet 'Club Sunoco' doesn't stop police pursuit of padlock

Sunoco gas station

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - A problem with the cap on an underground tank at a Sunoco gas station in Clio caused big problems for more than a dozen motorists this week.

An employee at the Sunoco on Vienna Road says a company performed a quarterly inspection of the underground tanks on Tuesday and inadvertently left the cap off one.

That allowed rainwater to pour in the tank and contaminate the gasoline. Drivers filled up their vehicles unaware of the issue until they drove a short distance and their engines broke down.

The Sunoco station on Vienna Road closed for several hours on Wednesday after the problem became apparent. Crews took care of the contaminated gasoline and flushed any still in their fuel pumps or lines.

The Sunoco employee says the inspection company, which is responsible for leaving the cap unsealed, is covering repair bills from motorists who pumped the bad gasoline into their vehicles.

As of Thursday morning, about 12 Sunoco customers reached out to the station for assistance or wrecker drivers who towed vehicles with related damage called on their behalf.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you