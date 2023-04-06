Contaminated gasoline from Sunoco in Clio damages 12+ vehicles

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - A problem with the cap on an underground tank at a Sunoco gas station in Clio caused big problems for more than a dozen motorists this week.
An employee at the Sunoco on Vienna Road says a company performed a quarterly inspection of the underground tanks on Tuesday and inadvertently left the cap off one.
That allowed rainwater to pour in the tank and contaminate the gasoline. Drivers filled up their vehicles unaware of the issue until they drove a short distance and their engines broke down.
The Sunoco station on Vienna Road closed for several hours on Wednesday after the problem became apparent. Crews took care of the contaminated gasoline and flushed any still in their fuel pumps or lines.
The Sunoco employee says the inspection company, which is responsible for leaving the cap unsealed, is covering repair bills from motorists who pumped the bad gasoline into their vehicles.
As of Thursday morning, about 12 Sunoco customers reached out to the station for assistance or wrecker drivers who towed vehicles with related damage called on their behalf.