Contract negotiations loom large over UAW Labor Day celebration

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The United Auto Workers is recognizing Labor Day with the return of a celebration in Flint. Workers gathered at Sitdowners Memorial Park to remember past labor actions for the first time since the pandemic.
The event comes just over 10 days away from the expiration of the current contract between the UAW and the Big 3 auto manufacturers. Union members have authorized a strike if a deal is not reached by that point.
While not the focus of Monday's festivities, that potential strike loomed large over Labor Day celebrations in Flint.
"We just want our fair share of that future. We don't want to sacrifice at the bargaining table and see a return to the conditions that occurred prior to 1936 when wealth was concentrated in the hands of the fewest Americans ever until just recently," said U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D).
1936 refers to the year of the historic Sit-down Strike in Flint. Workers and speakers honored that history, while using it as a guide for the future.
"We should be proud to celebrate our heritage and our accomplishments and stay strong united to forge new ground not only for us but for those that will come behind us and never forget those who came before us," said UAW Region 1D Director Steve Dawes.
Dawes says there are 5 members from his region on the negotiating committee. He chose to honor them during Monday's event.
"We have a great powerful negotiating team," said Dawes. "We've got the right demands and we've got the right people behind them demands. And we have the data and all the information to support them things, so we're in good hands."
Members of the state Republican party were not in attendance, but the Genesee County Republican Party did send out a press release for Labor Day. In that release, Genesee County GOP Chair Jay Fedewa commended the actions of the UAW and other Genesee County workers.
Fedewa went on to say, "No one should be forced to join a union or pay union dues as a condition of employment. Each worker should decide if the union is truly representing them."