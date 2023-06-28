Corvette ceremony held on Wednesday in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint is celebrating 70 years of the Corvette.
The classic car came out of the assembly plant in Flint back in 1953, 70 years ago.
Back to the Bricks, General Motors' Flint Assembly plant leaders, UAW union members and local leaders held a special ceremony on Wednesday.
They acknowledged Flint as the birthplace of the Corvette.
It was built on Van Slyke, next to the current Flint Assembly Plant.
: "The biggest innovation for the first Corvette ever was the use of fiberglass for the body, or sheet molded composites," says Ed Piatek the Chief Engineer for Performance Vehicles. "This provided a lot of benefits, it was a lot quicker to make, lower costs, and gave the designers more flexibility in shaping the curves of the car. So that was one of the really innovative technologies to give the car the very expressive look."
Only 300 Corvettes were made in 1953. Each one had a polo white paint, with red interior and a black convertible.