Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Corvette ceremony held on Wednesday in Flint

Back to the Bricks, General Motors' Flint Assembly plant leaders, UAW union members and local leaders held a special ceremony on Wednesday honoring the Corvette.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint is celebrating 70 years of the Corvette.

The classic car came out of the assembly plant in Flint back in 1953, 70 years ago.

Back to the Bricks, General Motors' Flint Assembly plant leaders, UAW union members and local leaders held a special ceremony on Wednesday.

They acknowledged Flint as the birthplace of the Corvette.

It was built on Van Slyke, next to the current Flint Assembly Plant.

: "The biggest innovation for the first Corvette ever was the use of fiberglass for the body, or sheet molded composites," says Ed Piatek the Chief Engineer for Performance Vehicles. "This provided a lot of benefits, it was a lot quicker to make, lower costs, and gave the designers more flexibility in shaping the curves of the car. So that was one of the really innovative technologies to give the car the very expressive look."

Only 300 Corvettes were made in 1953. Each one had a polo white paint, with red interior and a black convertible.

