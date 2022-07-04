Cost to barbecue skyrockets

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Hauling out the grill for the fourth of July will cost families 11 to 17 percent more than last year’s holiday.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ground beef is up by 11 percent, chicken nearly 28 percent and alcoholic beverages up about 4 percent.
“People had a lot more money last year, with stimulus checks and stuff,” Butcher Ron Jackett at Colony Quality Meats in Grand Blanc said. “This year you can tell things are slowing down a little bit.”
Local butcher shops have begun to notice families are working to swap out barbecue favorites to not burn through their wallets.
“Last year we were selling so many more stakes than we were this year, now we're selling more burgers and hotdogs,” Jackett said. “You can tell that people are hurting a little bit more with their wallets.”
Jackett says the swap of food items doesn’t come as a surprise as their shop changes out their price tags. But unlike last year supply chain issues, seem non existent as cost is more detrimental.
“We can get anything but the price is just gonna be a lot,” he said.