Council meeting underway to approve City of Flint’s annual budget

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A looming deadline is underway in the City of Flint’s council chambers as the annual budget sits on the table waiting to be approved.

On the roster are key items including increasing retiree pension costs, blight cleanup and providing more funding to police.

“A budget is nothing more than a snapshot of people's priorities,” City of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “This addresses people's priorities, adding in law enforcement, adding public safety, adding infrastructure repair, adding in the level of services that we provide, and no additional cost to the residents.”

A major issue the city faces with the budget is the decline of revenue dollars and increasing costs of retiree pensions.

“The pension cost has loomed for a very long time along with the legacy costs,” Chair of the Finance Committee and 6th ward councilwoman Tonya Burns said. “I don't think when the pension was there, they thought people would live much longer.”

Cost of retiree pensions are rising 25 percent; about $40 million annually. Burns says it a price tag the city can’t pay and that state needs to step up.

“There was the House bill that was in Lansing, and $100 million was proposed for Flint, we need $250 million to clear this up.”

Mayor Neeley’s proposed budget calls for spending $65 million of the city’s general fund, about $7 million less than the current budget.

His main priority is covering those rising costs and making sure those payments are made.

“This current budget, that's before City Council tonight addresses our current needs, our current obligations and making sure we make good on the pension payments that's in front of us now, '' he said.

Another hot button topic on the proposal is public safety and providing enough resources for police to fulfill their goal of lowering gun violence and crime rates in the city.

“No layoffs, there’s room for growth and more hires,” Neeley said.

At the same time the city is expecting that influx of federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan that will hopefully allow the council to avoid making large department cuts.

Burns says council deciding what to prioritize with ARPA funds will determine the rest of the budget when it comes to increasing public safety.

“I want to know what this budget is,” Burns said. “What programs do they plan on instituting and in what timeframe? “Is it something that we're looking at within the next two weeks, 30 days, 90 days, because we need a public safety plan.”

Other proposed plans including a witness protection program and mental health services will be part of the discussion in the upcoming budget.

Burn says the discussion of crime will be a hot topic at tonight's meeting as the nation continues to face mass shootings.

“We need to take care of the lawlessness is too much that's going on, we need to get crime under control,” she said.

At the same time the city is facing a shortfall of roughly 14 million dollars. Council must approve the budget proposal in today’s meeting to avoid a government shutdown.

“If we feel that people are not going to agree with it then I don't know, I don't have a real good feeling around this,” Burns said. “To be honest, I don't know where each of my colleagues really stand on it.”