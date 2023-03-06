Couple reunited with dog stolen from Starlite Diner 11 days ago

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Penny was reunited with her owners 11 days after she was stolen from Starlite Diner in Burton.

Her theft occurred on Feb. 23 -- the same day Penny's sister, Peaches, died.

Brittany and Christopher Lasage were reunited with their beloved Maltese-Yorkie mix on Monday morning. She appeared to be healthy, but will need some extra care after spending 11 days on the run around the Flint area.

Penny was stolen from outside the Starlite Diner on Feb. 23 while the Lasages dined inside with family, grieving the loss of Peaches. The couple left Penny in their SUV with the engine running, along with an iPhone belonging to Brittany's father.

Police say 24-year-old Dahjuan Marqell Lee stole the Lasages' vehicle from the parking lot. He was arraigned on charges of unlawful driving away of an automobile and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

The Lasages, who live in Garden City near Detroit, traveled to the Flint area every day to search for Penny. Their friends and family scattered flyers with her picture all over Genesee County.

Lee initially told police that he dropped off Penny at the Sunoco gas station at Ballenger Highway and Flushing Road in Flint. The couple later learned she may have been dropped off at another residence.

