Craig Oatten remembered as great leader, 'helped made Carrollton what it is today'

  • Updated
He had been police chief in Carrollton since 1996 and also took on the role as township director

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The longtime police chief of Carrollton Township near Saginaw has died.

Craig Oatten was Carrollton Township's police chief for the past 26 years. He also served in a dual role as township director.

For the past 16 years, he was overseeing other government operations in Carrollton.

While Craig had been diagnosed with cancer, he kept that private so his death on Saturday caught a lot of people by surprise.

"The whole township is feeling sad," said Carrollton Township Supervisor Phillip Abney.

Oatten became a part-time Carrollton police officer in 1984, became chief in 1996 and Abney would occasionally have this question for the Saginaw County native.

"Hey, when are you going to retire, and he said, Phil, I am having fun," Abney said.

The fun for Oatten extended past police work into handling other government matters when he became township director in 2006.

While he spoke with the media on police cases, he even resolved other issues, like a family's extraordinarily high water bill.

"Every day, he still tried to run the township. It was amazing. I would say, 'Craig this could be handled at a different time.' He said, 'No we are going to handle it now,'" Abney said.

Oatten died at his home on Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 64 years old.

"He is a very private person, so he kept that to himself," Abney said.

"It took our law enforcement family, it shocked us. We had no idea," said Frankenmuth Police Chief Don Mawer, who worked closely with Oatten for the past 20 years.

"When tough decisions had to be made, Craig thought these things through 360 degrees and brought a solution back to the table that benefited everybody, or as many people as possible," Mawer said.

Abney says one of Oatten's proudest accomplishments is the Iron Belle Trailhead, which is 60% complete. When it's completed, it most likely will be dedicated in some form to the man who devoted so much of his life to the township.

"He has done so many things with the community and the surrounding communities that made Carrollton what it is today," Abney said.

