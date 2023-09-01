Crash at U.S. 10 construction site leaves two motorists injured

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking motorists to slow down and pay close attention to traffic around a construction site on U.S. 10 after another crash Thursday evening.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office says two people were hospitalized after the crash on westbound U.S. 10 near mile marker 139 around 7:10 p.m. All lanes of westbound U.S. 10 were closed for nearly two hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

Investigators say westbound Toyota Highlander rear-ended a Hyundai Santa Fe near Mackinaw Road in the construction zone.

A 67-year-old man driving the Highlander and a 76-year-old woman riding with him both went to Covenant HealthCare hospital in Saginaw for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The 53-year-old woman driving the Santa Fe was not injured.





The sheriff's office says several crashes have been reported in and near the U.S. 10 construction zone this summer. Officials are asking motorists to slow down and pay close attention to traffic in the area.