...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Crash in Davison Township leaves one dead, two others injured

One woman is dead and two others were injured after a deadly crash at Irish and Potter roads in Davison Township.

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is dead and two others were injured after a deadly crash in Davison Township.

The Davison Township Police Department says the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Irish Road and East Potter Road.

Investigators say a 29-year-old old Davison Township woman was speeding and did not stop at the intersection, crashing into another vehicle.

She was thrown from her vehicle and pronounced dead after an ambulance rushed her to an area hospital. The two people in the other vehicle were also transported to a hospital and were listed in good condition. 

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol or other distractions were a factor in the crash.

