Crash in Davison Township leaves one dead, two others injured

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is dead and two others were injured after a deadly crash in Davison Township.
The Davison Township Police Department says the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Irish Road and East Potter Road.
Investigators say a 29-year-old old Davison Township woman was speeding and did not stop at the intersection, crashing into another vehicle.
She was thrown from her vehicle and pronounced dead after an ambulance rushed her to an area hospital. The two people in the other vehicle were also transported to a hospital and were listed in good condition.
Investigators are looking into whether alcohol or other distractions were a factor in the crash.