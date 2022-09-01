 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crash leaves 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without power

  • Updated
  • 0
Rollover crash in Saginaw Township

First responders were called out to a rollover crash in Saginaw Township. 

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - A rollover crash in Saginaw County knocked down power lines, leaving more than 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without electricity.

The accident Thursday morning shut down State Street between Hemmeter Road and Passolt Street in Saginaw Township. The Consumers Energy Outage Map showed the outage was reported around 6:15 a.m.

Saginaw Township Police Lt. Jim Rich said a 19-year-old from Saginaw was driving east on State Street he fell asleep at the wheel. He crossed all three westbound lanes, hit the curb and rolled over.

The man's vehicle hit a utility pole and the sign for a law firm during the crash. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and cited for careless driving.

Investigators say a dog riding in the 19-year-old's vehicle was not injured.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you