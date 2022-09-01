Crash leaves 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without power

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - A rollover crash in Saginaw County knocked down power lines, leaving more than 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without electricity.
The accident Thursday morning shut down State Street between Hemmeter Road and Passolt Street in Saginaw Township. The Consumers Energy Outage Map showed the outage was reported around 6:15 a.m.
Saginaw Township Police Lt. Jim Rich said a 19-year-old from Saginaw was driving east on State Street he fell asleep at the wheel. He crossed all three westbound lanes, hit the curb and rolled over.
The man's vehicle hit a utility pole and the sign for a law firm during the crash. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and cited for careless driving.
Investigators say a dog riding in the 19-year-old's vehicle was not injured.