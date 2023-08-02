Crash leaves three people critically injured in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities say three people were rushed to area hospitals with critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Bridgeport Township.
Police and firefighters responded to the crash on Dixie Highway south of King Road at around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. That portion of Dixie Highway was closed in both directions as the scene was cleared.
Firefighters had to use the hydraulic rescue tools to cut the victims out of both vans involved in the crash.
Investigators could not immediately say how the crash happened Tuesday evening.