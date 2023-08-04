Crash sends semi trailer off I-69 overpass onto Irish Road

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A semi-truck crash on I-69 sent a semi-trailer over the Irish Road overpass Friday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 2:50 p.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, according to the Genesee County 911 Communications Center.
The open top trailer was hauling a load of recycled metal, which spilled onto the hill along the overpass and along Irish Road. There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash or how it happened.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the right two lanes of westbound I-69 were closed near Irish Road while crews work to clear the mess. More lane closures were in place on Irish Road.