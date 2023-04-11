Credit union releases statement on on Freeland-based Great Lakes Homes controversy

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Frustration mounts for several people who are stuck with unfinished home construction projects, and liens placed on their properties.
It was on Friday when we told you how a Freeland-based builder is under investigation, as people were left having to finish their own homes and the money they hoped to use to finish their projects, was pretty much gone.
The loans were mainly through Frankenmuth Credit Union and its CEO is commenting on the situation tonight.
We also are hearing from a woman who has money left on her loan with the credit union, but she can't use it.
"Emotional, every time you look at something in the house you find something else wrong," says Jessica Burch.
She is one of several people who signed a contract with Great Lakes Homes and its owner David Dennis.
She was hoping to have her house completed in December 2021.
"I finally got occupancy on December 16th of 2022. It's not done, there are two bathrooms that need to be finished, a fireplace that doesn't work," she says.
Drywall work needs to be done, landscaping as well, as she says work stopped on the project.
She has loan money left through Frankenmuth Credit Union to finish hiring out the work herself.
"They have $80,000 held up that I could finish the house with but can't be released because the builder has a lien on the house," Burch says.
Burch says it's not clear why Great Lakes Homes put a lien on her Bay City house. She's still calculating her losses.
"With all the work that needs to be done, close to two hundred," she says.
That's $200,000, just like Dave Walsh, who paid Dennis cash for work that Walsh says was never done on his unfinished Freeland area home.
Investigators are looking at the possibility that Dennis was able to convince the credit union that work was being done on homes like Burch's, withdraw the money from their loans, but the work was never done.
"Saying that contractors were here doing the work, and I never had those contractors at the house," says Burch.
Tile installer Josh St. Peter believes his signature was forged.
"Signing contractor's names to get paid for the job, and then not paying the employees, or the contractors that are working." says St. Peter.
St. Peter says he is owed about $100,000.
Frankenmuth Credit Union CEO Vickie Schmitzer has released a statement, saying "Frankenmuth Credit Union is aware of the difficulties being experienced by some members with Great Lakes Homes construction projects. As a lender, the credit union is obligated to maintain confidentiality and therefore cannot comment.
However, FCU remains committed to facilitating the best possible outcome for all of its members and the community. The credit union will be demonstrating that commitment in an appropriate forum."
Repeated calls and texts to David Dennis have not been returned.
Michigan State Police says it's in the process of what it describes as a complicated fraud investigation.