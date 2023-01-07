Crews battle fire at vacant motel in Buena Vista Township

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Buena Vista Charter Township fire crews were on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant motel.

Fire crews were called out to the former Welcome Inn & Suites motel on East Holland Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. By the time firefighters arrived, thick black smoke and massive flames could be seen shooting out of the former motel.

With the structure deemed too unsafe to enter, firefighters let it burn.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday night, but it was deemed suspicious because the building had no power and no gas hook up.

Once the flames were out, a demolition crew was scheduled to tear down the rest of the structure.

The troubled motel was shut down years ago after the building was ruled unsafe for occupancy. Saginaw officials announced in October that funding was on the way to tear down the blighted building and prepare the site for redevelopment.