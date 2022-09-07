 Skip to main content
Crews demolish remainder of burned out Saginaw-area condo building

Demolition crews began taking down the remnants of the burned out Swan Valley Condominiums building that was destroyed in a July 7 fire.

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Exactly two months to the day after a devastating fire, demolition crews tore down what remains of a Thomas Township condominium building.

On Wednesday, crews demolished what was left of the building in the Swan Valley Condominiums on Greenway Boulevard.

The massive fire burned for 12 hours on July 7 and left several people without a place to live. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Everyone who was home at the time of the fire was safely evacuated and no serious injuries were reported.

