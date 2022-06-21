 Skip to main content
Crews respond to multi-building fire in historic Downton Holly

  Updated
  • 0

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire crews responded to a half-block fire in downtown Holly on Tuesday leaving one building collapsed. 

Officials say that the Holly Moose Lodge caught fire  and quickly jumped multiple buildings reaching the historic Holly Hotel. The hotel is said to have survived yet another fire. 

Crews were trying to battle the flames away from additional buildings and requested help from additional departments.

ABC12 News is working to determine if anyone has been hurt, but information is limited at this time.

Stay will ABC12 News at Eleven for updates.

