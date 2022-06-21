Crews respond to multi-building fire in historic Downtown Holly

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire crews responded to a half-block fire in downtown Holly on Tuesday leaving one building collapsed.
Officials say that the Holly Moose Lodge caught fire and quickly jumped multiple buildings reaching the historic Holly Hotel. The hotel is said to have survived yet another fire.
Crews were trying to battle the flames away from additional buildings and requested help from additional departments.
ABC12 News is working to determine if anyone has been hurt, but information is limited at this time.
