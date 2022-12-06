Crim Fitness Foundation race and training director taking his final lap

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A change at the top for one of the most beloved events in the Flint Community has come.
Director of Races and Training Joe Dimambro said there's a lot in store for next year, including his farewell from leading the event.
"I may be a spectator next year. I will be leaving the Crim but I have nothing but full support for this organization and community," said Dimambro. "So I have been here for over seven years and it would have been eight years in March that I'd been at the Fitness Foundation. If anything, I am really excited that I'll actually be able to participate in the race."
In August of 1977, Michigan House Speaker Bobby Crim and his assistant Lois Craig launched the first Bobby Crim 10 Mile Road Race. Throughout the decades, the Crim Fitness Foundation has evolved into a highly regarded nonprofit organization, improving the lives of thousands.
The Crim Festival of Races brings tens of thousands of walkers and runners to the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint every summer. For the past seven years, Dimambro has been at the helm of the event.
As he prepares to step down, he looked back on some of his most cherished memories, like the friendship he developed with Bobby Crim.
"Being able to spend a Sunday morning running 10 miles with Bobby Crim and just seeing the impact that he has on this community was absolutely inspiring -- and the fact that I was running with him and he was 90 years old," Dimambro said.
Although he will no longer direct future races, Dimambro is proud of the work he's done not only with Crim, but seeing how the event has had a positive impact for Flint and Genesee County.
"Every now and then the moments where the machine is in full operation and there's no stopping it, when the event is in full swing, the moments where you get to sit back and take everything in, look around and see the community celebrating, coming together and having a great time, makes all of the work absolutely worth it," he said.
Dimambro is confident that the Crim Fitness Foundation will keep aiming high for years to come. There was no immediate word on when the search will begin for a new race and training director.