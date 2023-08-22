Crim Sports program sets Flint students up for success

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sixth grade was an exciting year for Durant-Tuuri-Mott Elementary School student Janiyah. She played volleyball and even "set" her sights on building the team in Flint.
"At first I was in YouthQuest and they had us try it out for a little bit. And I ended up really liking it. And my friends said they were going to join. And I've never played a sport before so that's why I wanted them to join."
Janiyah is taking part in Crim Sports. The free program through the Crim Fitness Foundation offers children the chance to play a wide variety of sports including basketball, football, volleyball, soccer, and tennis.
It was Brianna Rimmer's first season as a Crim volleyball coach.
"Growing up when you join sports and you're playing and having fun. And then you start winning. You learn how to build confidence. And it also makes you think highly of yourself."
She said some of the girls didn't know the sport or it was their first time playing volleyball.
Janiyah is enjoying being part of the team.
"We were a little scared when first starting. But I think the more we played the more we got a bit more confident."
Rimmer told us the Flint community also rallies around the sports program.
"It's just amazing just to see the kids come out. Their parents and family and friends come out and support them in the games."
Crim Sports is unique in that it offers sports to children of all ages. Rimmer said the early years on a team also give the children an athletic edge.
"A lot of students don't get to compete until they're in junior high, and even some into high school. So it's nice for them to learn the sport at an early age while their minds are still young and fresh."
Crim Sports is a year-round program, that includes free family recreation days for people of all ages and summer clinics for children with former college and pro athletes. Click here for more information.