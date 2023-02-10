Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland receiving structural repairs again

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Vehicles will be able to cross the historic Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland this spring after the city completes a costly repair project, which begins Monday.
Contractors will begin replacing structural steel components and the concrete deck from Feb. 13 until May. Currie Parkway also will be repaved from the bridge to Golfside Drive as part of the project.
The Currie Parkway bridge over the Tittabawassee River first opened to traffic in 1908. Vehicles below the weight limit only traveling eastbound will be able to cross the bridge again when the project wraps up in May.
An overweight truck caused significant structural damage to the steel truss bridge in October 2021, leading the city to close the historic span to all vehicles. The pedestrian walkway on the bridge reopened soon after.
City officials say an oversized truck exceeding the 10,000-pound weight limit crossed the bridge on Oct. 1. Great Lakes Engineering Group conducted a detailed inspection afterward, which uncovered significant structural damage.
An overweight vehicle -- later identified as a tour bus from Detroit -- damaged the bridge in a separate incident reported in October 2018. Midland spent nearly $60,000 in 2019 to make repairs, which the tour bus company’s insurance helped pay for.