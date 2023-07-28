Currie Parkway Bridge reopens to eastbound traffic

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Midland announced that the Currie Parkway Bridge has reopened to eastbound traffic following repairs.

The bridge sustained damage because of an overweight vehicle in Oct. 2021.





The city has also installed a guardrail lane designed to prevent future use by overweight vehicles. According to the city, the lane is the width of a normal traffic lane. It incorporates a slight angle that prevents long commercial vehicles or vehicles pulling trailers from accessing the bridge.

There is also signage containing weight restrictions and restrictions on commercial vehicles and trailers are posted.

The city adds that only non-commercial, standard-weight vehicles should attempt to cross the bridge. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when navigating the new lane.

Motorists will be ticketed if they turn onto Currie Parkway Bridge from Midland. The bridge is only open to eastbound traffic.

For more information, contact Midland City Engineering at (989) 837-3348.