Curwood Castle celebrated 100 years of being an establishment

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) – Curwood Castle in Owosso celebrated 100 years of establishment on Tuesday.
The building honors author James Oliver Curwood who helped put Owosso on the map through his books. Construction of the replicated, small Norman chateau began in 1922 and was completed in 1923.
This year’s theme for the Curwood Festival is 100 years of Curwood Castle. The annual event brings carnival rides, food and fun to Owosso.
A grand marshal for the Owosso Curwood Festival is still needed for the 2023 festival. Nominees should be those who are thought to have done an outstanding job in the Owosso community the past year.
To nominate someone to be grand marshal view the submission information here. The deadline to submit a nomination is March 27. For more information about the Curwood Festival visit the festival website.
Curwood Castle now serves as a museum that is opened from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, to learn more about Curwood Castle, go to this website.